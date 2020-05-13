$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,885,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 148,708 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1,668.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

