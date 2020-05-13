$0.60 EPS Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.76. HD Supply reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

HD Supply stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 95,957 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in HD Supply by 29.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth $568,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 73.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

