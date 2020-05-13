$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. 428,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

