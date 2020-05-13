0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $227.84 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, 0x has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $227.84 million and $81.74 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003752 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, FCoin, Bittrex and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02041166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,985,067 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Koinex, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Zebpay, Hotbit, Bitbns, DDEX, C2CX, Liqui, Kucoin, Poloniex, Gate.io, OKEx, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, Coinone, Tokenomy, GOPAX, Huobi, BitBay, Cobinhood, Independent Reserve, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, Crex24, ABCC, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Bittrex, ZB.COM, BitMart, CoinTiger, Iquant, Mercatox, DigiFinex, WazirX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

