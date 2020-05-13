0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.13

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $750,188.73 and approximately $883,119.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.33 or 0.03546489 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001829 BTC.

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

