$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.32. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

