$109.47 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post sales of $109.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. Neogen posted sales of $109.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $418.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.60 million to $420.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $445.33 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $448.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NEOG opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $3,117,680 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Neogen by 256.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 79.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

