109,600 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Hilltop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

HTH traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.26. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $291,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.