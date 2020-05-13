$14.35 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce sales of $14.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the highest is $18.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $62.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $169.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $186.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.35 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $308.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,109.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,557 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.45. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

