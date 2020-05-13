$144.68 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $144.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $152.86 million. TowneBank reported sales of $144.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $559.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.90 million to $576.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $536.20 million, with estimates ranging from $527.10 million to $545.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 million.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,255,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

