154,257 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,000. Prologis accounts for 6.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Prologis by 88.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.84. 3,935,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,748. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.