$173.94 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report sales of $173.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $181.60 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $184.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $726.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.60 million to $736.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $801.87 million, with estimates ranging from $786.10 million to $815.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

ORA stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

