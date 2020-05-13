18,014 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,922 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,205,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the period.

VDC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average is $154.21. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

