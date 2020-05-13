204,660 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cadence Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,447 shares of company stock worth $870,401. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CADE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 2,272,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CADE. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

