240,110 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 240,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 316.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,200,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ANGL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 1,206,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

