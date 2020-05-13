$31.39 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will report sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.38 million and the highest is $31.40 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $28.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $127.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.81 million to $127.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.94 million, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $139.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 725.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

