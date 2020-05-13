$371.87 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will post sales of $371.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $379.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $343.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 190,226 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

