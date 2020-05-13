$38.21 Million in Sales Expected for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) will report sales of $38.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.02 million. Equity BancShares posted sales of $37.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full-year sales of $152.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $156.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.96 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $151.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 1,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 902.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 107.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

