43,100 Shares in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,243,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 over the last three months. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

NYSE HLI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 53,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.