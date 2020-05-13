$46.05 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) will post $46.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.90 million. First Bancshares reported sales of $37.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $181.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.35 million to $182.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $186.80 million, with estimates ranging from $186.10 million to $187.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Bancshares.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens raised shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

