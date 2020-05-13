$7.85 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will report $7.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $76.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $86.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.27 million, with estimates ranging from $131.06 million to $161.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

In other news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,000 shares of company stock worth $49,651,610. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

