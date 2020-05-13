$71.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce sales of $71.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.63 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $102.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year sales of $432.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.50 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $828.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

