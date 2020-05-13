Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.38 ($23.69).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €14.45 ($16.80) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a twelve month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.00.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

