Aave Price Up 38.5% This Week (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Aave has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $84.37 million and $3.35 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BiteBTC, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043270 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.67 or 0.03614774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031573 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Aave Profile

LEND is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, Alterdice and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

