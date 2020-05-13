Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 17,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 396.7% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

