Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.6% of Rudd International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,611,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

