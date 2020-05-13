Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Critical Survey

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR $59.42 billion 0.78 $11.13 billion N/A N/A Absolute Software $98.91 million 3.61 $7.58 million N/A N/A

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Risk and Volatility

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Absolute Software 0 2 0 0 2.00

Absolute Software has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.83%. Given Absolute Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 10.63% -21.69% 10.47%

Summary

Absolute Software beats BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdraft services; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including foreign deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, foreign trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising personal and corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 201 branches and 3,241 banking outlets in China; 66 overseas banking outlets; and 1 representative office in Toronto. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats. The company offers the Absolute platform, which provides reporting and analytic, geotechnology, risk assessment and response, custom query and remediation, application persistence, data awareness, and endpoint investigation to manage and secure endpoints. It also provides endpoint security and IT asset management, risk and compliance, and general data protection regulation solutions. The company markets its products and services through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

