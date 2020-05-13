ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,702,030.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $5,015,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,254.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

