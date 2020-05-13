Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.55% of Adobe worth $2,382,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.14 and a 200 day moving average of $327.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

