Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $42,418.87 and $115.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008760 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,509,952 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

