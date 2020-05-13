Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of Akerna stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,768. Akerna has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $72.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

