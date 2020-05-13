Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 982,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 818,700 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

AKRO opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $630.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

