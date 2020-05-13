Akroma (AKA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,664.57 and $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.31 or 0.02139069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00067977 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

