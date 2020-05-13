Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Head to Head Analysis

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Alector 0 0 7 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. Alector has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Alector.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Alector’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 527.27 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -3.44 Alector $21.22 million 111.94 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -17.58

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics N/A -80.93% -60.98% Alector -496.65% -45.56% -22.85%

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Alector on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

