Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AQN stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

