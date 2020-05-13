Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

