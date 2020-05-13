Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,380,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

