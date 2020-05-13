Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 96.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.45. 14,527,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,244,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.06. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $509.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.