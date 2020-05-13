Alpine Income Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:PINE) Lock-Up Period To End on May 20th

Alpine Income Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:PINE) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 20th. Alpine Income Property Trust had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $142,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Alpine Income Property Trust’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

PINE stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

