Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 51,421 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.