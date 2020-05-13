Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,136 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Kohl’s worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after buying an additional 5,126,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,203,000 after buying an additional 1,142,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after buying an additional 439,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 4,856,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

