Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.12 Million

Brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce sales of $76.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $196.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $363.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $368.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $413.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.72% and a negative return on equity of 242.64%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 134,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 603,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,267 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.