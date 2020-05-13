American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Update

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,711,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,258,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,176 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,931,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

