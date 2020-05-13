American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Up 21.1% in April

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $41,839,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 795.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 861,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 841,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 762,522 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

