American International Group Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.47.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

