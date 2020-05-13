American International Group Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,480,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $57,035,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,083,000 after purchasing an additional 966,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

