Amon (AMN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $413.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Amon has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $378,976.15 and $413.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.02052614 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00087237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,332,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

