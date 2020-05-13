Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.02-1.18 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.02-$1.18 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADI opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

