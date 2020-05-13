Analysts Anticipate Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Mastercraft Boat reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

MCFT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 212,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,587. The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.26. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

