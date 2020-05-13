Analysts Anticipate Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Oasis Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Midstream Partners.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4,996.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

OMP stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

